Reports round-up: Success for UCL fightback and more

Cleaners, security workers and caterers at University College London (UCL) have scored a victory.

The university has agreed to Unison union demands that workers outsourced to Sodexo will have their pay and benefits improved.

They will be brought up to the level of similar directly-employed workers.

The announcement follows a protest on 18 October which demanded that outsourced workers receive equal pay and pension contributions to those who are employed by the university.

In addition UCL workers who are members of the Independent Workers of Great Britain union (IWGB) have been balloting for strikes.

The IWGB is holding a protest on Tuesday of next week to demand an end to bullying and discrimination faced by cleaners at the university.

The IWGB is also demanding occupational sick pay for the cleaners.

Both of the unions say the battle continues to bring the workers back in-house and completely end the scourge of outsourcing.

Protest—UCL end outsourcing, Tue 29 Oct, 3.30pm-5pm, Malet Place, London. Hosted by IWGB

Overground action vote over closures

Workers on the London Overground are set to ballot for action over plans to axe 65 percent of ticket office hours across the capital.

RMT union members are preparing for action over the Transport for London cuts, which threaten jobs and passenger safety.

Some stations are facing cuts of over 80 percent. Ticket offices at three stations are due for closure.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash called on London mayor Sadiq Khan to take action.

A breakthrough in Merseyrail battle

The RMT union has declared a “major breakthrough” in the long-running dispute over the future of Merseyrail guards.

Workers were preparing to take action over the implementation of driver only operated trains.

It would be a move that threatens workers’ jobs and passenger safety.

All action is suspended on the line after the firm has made a guarantee that a guard will be on the train at all times. Merseyrail has also given assurances that the job role would be sufficiently safety-trained.

Workers should be ready for action in case Merseyrail bosses renege on their promises—as they did before.

Three strikes planned by UVW members

Members of the United Voices of the World union (UVW) are set to strike in three workplaces this week.

All are battles over pay, union rights and conditions.

Caterers at the University of Greenwich plan to strike on 24, 28 and 31 October.

Royal Parks cleaners are set to strike on 24 and 31 October.

And up to 200 cleaners, caterers and porters outsourced to Sodexo at St Mary’s hosptial in Paddington, west London are set to strike on 28, 29 and 31 October.

Join ‘Stop the hate, educate’ protest

A protest has been organised to defend LGBT+ equality education.

Called by Stand Up to LGTQ+ Hate Crime it is advertised as a celebration of love, inclusion and diversity!

Participants will be invited to talk about their own experiences of LGBT+ perspectives at school.

The group said, “Please dress up and bring placards, musical instruments, banners, flags, umbrellas.

“No to homophobia, no to Islamophobia, no to transphobia.”

Demonstrate Sat 2 Nov, assemble 1pm, Downing Street