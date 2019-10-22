Sacked for Xmas at Asda?

Asda supermarket workers facing the imposition of harsh new contracts handed in a petition with 23,000 signatures to bosses in Leeds last week.

Asda workers have been told to sign the contracts—which will see them lose all their paid breaks and forced to work bank holidays—or be sacked on 2 November.

Gary Carter, GMB union national officer, said, “If Asda is serious about not wanting to sack thousands its employees in the run-up to Christmas, it needs to withdraw the dismissal notices and sit down with GMB to resolve this dispute.

“Asda has served notice on up to 12,000 of its employees—that cannot be right.”

Latest company accounts show the directors trousered a whopping £12 million last year, and profits rocketed more than £92 million.

But at the same time Asda slashed 5,000 jobs.

One Asda worker told the GMB, “I’ve never felt so worthless. I feel used and abused.

“I’m losing eight holiday days.

“I’ve been at Asda for 22 years and it’s like they just don’t care.”