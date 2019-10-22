Say no to a second referendum and a People’s Vote on the European Union

A very big protest took place in London last weekend calling for a “People’s Vote” on leaving the European Union (EU).

Organisers said that at least one million attended. Nearly all marchers were Remain supporters.

The majority of the establishment and the bosses back Remain because leaving the EU will hurt profits. The People’s Vote campaign leaders include nasty neoliberals such as Peter Mandelson and Alastair Campbell.

But others—including some Labour members, trade unionists and workers—back Remain and protested too. Several union leaders hail the EU as a protector of workers’ rights.

They see the EU as more progressive than a backward Britain led by racist Boris Johnson.

But the EU is a trading bloc based on facilitating business interests in its member states. Its racist border policies have condemned millions of refugees to drown in the Mediterranean Sea.

Some ordinary people understandably fear Johnson’s preferred alternative—closer working with US president Donald Trump.

But the EU will not stave off attacks on workers, privatisation of services or racism.

And a People’s Vote—effectively a second referendum—would divide ordinary people when we need unity against the Tories.

We should oppose it.