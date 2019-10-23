Tories have blood on their hands of 39 found dead in Essex lorry

The bodies of 39 people were found in the back of a lorry on an Essex industrial estate in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police reported that the lorry travelled from Bulgaria and came into Britain through the port of Holyhead in North Wales on Saturday of last week. It is one of the main ferry ports that link Ireland and Britain.

Boris Johnson said he was “appalled” and home secretary Priti Patel was “shocked and saddened” by this “utterly tragic event”. They are hypocrites—who have blood on their hands.

The Tories—and people in other parties—have relentlessly scapegoated refugees and made it harder and harder for them to come to Britain. The “hostile environment” is the killer regime. When people cannot come to Britain safely, they will try other means.

Only two months ago Johnson threatened to deport any refugee who made it across the English Channel. Shortly afterwards Patel and French interior minister Christophe Castaner agreed to increase patrol boats and border checks in northern France.

Heightened security in Calais has forced refugees to take longer, potentially deadlier routes. Seamus Leheny, the Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, said, “If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route.

“People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais.

“So it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin.

“It’s a long way around and it’ll add an extra day to the journey.”

Deadly

Fortress Britain and Fortress Europe are both deadly.

Some 115,000 people attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea in 2018—of which an estimated 2,275 died or went missing.

In reality, the number is probably much higher.

The European Union has abandoned search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean. But it still using aerial surveillance to inform the Libyan coast guard of the location of refugee boats, which are then taken back to North Africa.

Road Haulage Society chief executive Richard Burnett said that the incident highlighted the “danger of migrant gangs human-smuggling on lorries”.

People smugglers exist because of immigration laws. Removing the racist rules would end their business tomorrow.

The Tories have demanded that the lorry driver, who has been arrested, be brought to justice. The only justice is to open the borders and allow refugees to use safe routes, instead of having to undertake dangerous and often fatal journeys.