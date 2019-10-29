Local government round up: Fight at Bradford libraries escalates

Library and museum workers battling against funding cuts in West Yorkshire were gearing up for a three-day walkout from Tuesday of next week.

It will mark the second round of strikes by Unite union members at Bradford’s 14 council-run libraries and museums.

Workers struck for two days at the beginning of the month and plan a four-day walkout from 18 November and a five?day one from 2 December.

Meanwhile, library workers in south east London began the 20th week of their all-out strike against job cuts.

Unite union members in the Tory-run borough of Bromley are fighting against subcontractor GLL’s plans to axe 35 percent of frontline jobs.

Trade unionists should raise money in their workplaces and union branches to help sustain the Bromley workers’ right.

Refuse collectors across Elmbridge and Surrey Heath are set to go on strike over pay and conditions next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The GMB union members plan further action on 19 and 20 November.

Workers are angry that Amey pays them on average 17 percent less than workers in some of the nearby boroughs.

They also get less sick pay and holiday entitlement.

