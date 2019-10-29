Vancouver sees 10,000 attend climate rally

Over 10,000 people joined Greta Thunberg in Vancouver, Canada, last Friday to march for climate justice.

Addressing the crowd from the Vancouver Art Gallery steps, Thunberg said the movement had to be a “constant reminder” to the rich and powerful.

“We will rise to the challenge, hold those responsible for this crisis and make world leaders act.

“And if you feel threatened by that, then I have some very bad news for you.

“This is just the beginning. We will continue because change is coming, whether you like it or not,” she said.

Failing

At the rally, a group of young people announced that they are suing the Canadian government for failing to act on climate catastrophe.

Their court challenge calls on the government to reduce greenhouse gases and to “do its fair share to stabilise the climate system, and avert the catastrophic consequences”.

In Britain, school strikers are planning to join in with the next global strike day on 29 November.

Coordinators the UK Schools Climate Network said, they would be “back with a bang” soon.

“The climate crisis isn’t slowing down so neither are we. See you on the streets,” it said.