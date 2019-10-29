Avenge their deaths

We have to make the Tories pay for the thousands of people who have been killed by their rule.

The horrific deaths of 39 people in the back of a refrigerated lorry last week was only the latest example.

Many other refugees and migrants have suffered at the hands of Britain’s racist immigration system, whether at the border or because they were denied health treatment. The Essex deaths came just before an interim inquiry report into the Grenfell Tower fire, where at least 72 people died in 2017.

People were put into unsafe housing. And the Tory government and council had repeatedly dismissed residents’ concerns over fire safety in the run-up to the blaze.

The deaths were symbolic of a system run for the rich—and that treats working class people and their lives with contempt. During the last decade of Tory rule more than 120,000 people’s “preventable deaths” have been linked to austerity.

The Essex deaths, Grenfell and austerity are all reasons to kick out the Tories and hope for a Labour government.

But Johnson being turfed out of office won’t be punishment enough. Our anger has to run deeper than voting at a general election.

We have to fight for a complete break from the capitalist system, and build a society where the rich no longer have wealth and power.