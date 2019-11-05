The things they say

‘These people need putting down’

Francesca O’Brien on the people appearing in the TV programme Benefits Street. She is standing for the Tories in Gower, South Wales

‘My own choice of election date would be a day when universities are closed and Muslims are forbidden to do anything on pain of hell’

Rod Liddle—who was previously cautioned for assaulting his pregnant partner—follows his attack on domestic abuse survivor Rosie Duffield MP by spreading his hate around a bit

‘I actually think that Brexit Party voters are by large pretty wise people and that they recognise that the only way to get Brexit done is to vote Conservative’

Jacob Rees-Mogg holds out the hand of friendship to Nigel Farage

‘All sorts of baubles have been offered’

Nigel Farage says the Tories offered him a peerage