New moves in Nottingham College dispute

A planned strike at Nottingham College was suspended this week after workers received a new offer.

UCU union members have struck for 15 days in a battle over punitive new contracts.

The contracts would mean pay cuts and worse conditions

The union had called a further 14 days of strikes, with the first due to take place on Tuesday of this week.

Previous strikes have been buoyant with big picket lines, and the campaign has pulled more workers into the union.

Students and local councillors have also backed strikers.

The strength of the action has piled pressure into college bosses. Workers can win.

Bradford College dispute off after bosses back down

A dispute at Bradford College is over after bosses backed down on a range of attacks following strikes.

UCU union members struck for ten days between November last year and July this year.

They were fighting low pay and compulsory redundancies.

A new deal means an end to compulsory redundancies and an extra five days’ annual holiday for staff.

Hourly-paid workers will be moved to permanent contracts and will have higher pay and better security.

Big vote for strikes over appraisals at Coventry university

Workers at Coventry university have voted overwhelmingly for strikes over pay and a new appraisal process.

Some 75 percent of the UCU union members who voted backed strikes, and 88 percent supported action short of a strike.

They were set to meet on Wednesday of this week to decide their next steps.

Workers are angry at bosses’ refusal to sign up to a national system for pay increases that is used at the majority of universities.

They say an appraisal process has been imposed that makes it harder for workers to get an annual pay rise that workers receive as standard elsewhere.

Workers could boycott the appraisal system.

Threat of strikes over outsourcing plan

UCU union members at the University of Nottingham are fighting plans to outsource up to 125 IT workers.

Workers could strike over the attack, which would affect around half of the department. Over 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing the plan.

Sign the petition at bit.ly/NottsIT