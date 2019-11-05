Library and museum workers strike against savage cuts in Bradford

Library and museum workers in West Yorkshire began a three-day walkout against millions of pounds of cuts on Tuesday.

It was the second round of 14 days of industrial action by the Unite union members in Bradford.

They are fighting the Labour-run council’s plans for £2 million of cuts over the next two years.

Meanwhile, library workers in Bromley in south east London began the 21st week of an all-out strike on Monday.

Unite union members and their supporters staged a lively protest outside Bromley town hall on Wednesday of last week.

They are fighting subcontractor GLL’s plans to slash 35 percent of frontline jobs. Activists should raise money for the strike fund.

Donate to the Bromley strike fund—account name Bromley Unite LE/531, account number 20272821, sort code 60-83-01