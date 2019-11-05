Post strikes could be called soon in fight against Royal Mail bosses

Postal workers in Royal Mail could soon set a date for national strikes—with the potential for action during the election period and in the run-up to Christmas.

Senior CWU union reps were set to meet on Wednesday of next week to discuss the next steps in their campaign to defend jobs and working conditions.

The union’s national executive committee will meet shortly after—and could call strikes for the end of this month.

Action could be timed to disrupt parcels from Black Friday and Cyber Monday—two of the busiest online shopping days of the year due to discounts. This could be at the same time as university strikes and the 29 November school climate strikes.

Postal workers voted for strikes in a ballot that ended in mid-October. The union has since been locked into a mediation process, which was set to end of Friday of this week.

But Royal Mail bosses have pushed ahead with attempts to drive down workers’ terms and condition.

The CWU hit out last week at moves to recruit parcel delivery drivers on later hours and varying rates of pay.

Union activists believe the drivers will not only be used to break the strike—but also foreshadow a future workforce on worse pay and conditions.

And Royal Mail bosses also dared to demand that workers agree not to strike during the election period—promising only a four-hour negotiation in return.

The CWU refused the bait, saying the offer was “raised on deceit”.