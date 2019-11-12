Vote for far right Vox rocks elections in Spain

Elections in Spain last Sunday produced almost the same result as in April—except for a very disturbing rise for the far right party Vox.

It was the second general election this year as no party could form a government following April’s vote.

The ruling Socialist Party lost a few seats and the main right wing parts grabbed a few more.

Support for the pro-bosses Citizens Party virtually collapsed. The radical Podemos saw a further ebb in its support.

Anti-migrant Vox finished third on 15 percent and its seat count more than doubled.

It benefited from a disillusion with parliamentary manoeuvres by the main parties.

But the main boost came from the way in which both the Socialists and the Tories have supported brutal attacks on the independence movement in Catalonia.

Vox took that a stage further, demanding an even greater crackdown.

Vox’s leader, Santiago Abascal, told his supporters, “We have led a cultural and political change because we have opened up all the forbidden debates.”

He was congratulated by France’s Marine Le Pen, Italy’s Matteo Salvini and the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders.

Spain’s United Against Fascism and Racism group called for united meetings and mobilisations against Vox.

Pro-independence parties took around half the seats in Catalonia.

The anti-capitalist CUP will enter parliament for the first time after winning two seats.

It is very unclear whether either the left or the right can form a government—and it certainly won’t be a stable one.