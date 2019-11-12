Hong Kong cops shoot activists while protest death toll rises in Iraq

Police in Hong Kong shot at least one protester during mass protests on Monday of this week.

It is the third time that cops have fired live rounds at demonstrators since the pro?democracy movement began in June.

The protester was shot in the Sai Wan Ho district as activists blocked roads during the morning rush hour.

They were hoping to enforce a planned general strike. When angry demonstrators confronted police after the shooting, they were attacked with pepper spray and tear gas.

It was reported that the protester was 21 years old and was injured in his kidney and liver.

The protests began in response to a new law that would allow extraditions of suspects to mainland China.

They have grown into a movement demanding more democracy, the resignation of Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam, and an inquiry into police violence.

Monday’s general strike was called after the death of 22 year old student Alex Chow Tsz-lok on Friday of last week. He had been injured after falling one storey in a car park. Riot police were conducting dispersal operations nearby when he fell.

Iraq - protest death toll over 300

More than 300 people have been killed in Iraq since a wave of anti-government protests began last month.

People in major Iraqi cities, including Baghdad and Basra, have taken to the streets demanding an end to unemployment, low wages and government corruption.

Security forces and militias linked to political groupings inside the government have attacked demonstrations with live fire, rubber bullets and teargas.

Security forces launched a crackdown last weekend. The Iraqi Human Rights Commission says at least 319 people have been killed since the start of October.