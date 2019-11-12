Climate chaos shows a burning need for change

As fires rage through Australia and flood waters rise in Yorkshire, climate catastrophe has rarely felt so imminent.

It makes the climate strike on the 29 November even more important.

The climate and ecological emergency is now a key concern among rising numbers of people, and with good reason.

It’s hard to predict the exact level of war, poverty, food shortages, death and destruction that will unfold soon.

But what is certain is that the climate crisis interacts with existing inequalities within capitalist society.

Poor people are left to defend themselves from the ravages of floods or fires while the rich are able to protect themselves and their property from harm.

As the crisis becomes even more unmanageable, this is only set to get worse.

An emergency response to the climate crisis has to be a central demand for the vote on 12 December. It should be a call-to-arms that every political party can’t avoid.

And the 29 November global student climate strike will be absolutely critical.

It’s set to draw together hundreds of thousands who will strike together to demand our rulers’ treat this emergency like the crisis it is.

Everyone should organise to support it.