Caroline Diss 1959-2019

Caroline joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) in St Albans aged 16 years in 1979 to be part of the fight to resist Margaret Thatcher.

She continued activity as a student at Newcastle Polytechnic were she trained to be a social worker.

She moved to Nottingham in 1982 where she worked for Derbyshire county council, soon becoming a union rep in Nupe. Her support for the 1984-5 miners’ strike was second to none in an area where striking miners were in a minority and solidarity was tough.

She was absolutely central to building Nottingham SWP in this period and her determination and strength inspired all those who were lucky enough to know her.

She fought through the days of the poll tax, finally seeing Thatcher defeated. She was active in the fight against the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

She was a socialist, anti-racist and Unison union rep in Nottingham city council. She was also a leading parent in the fight to stop the closure of her children’s school in Gedling.

Caroline will be remembered by all those who knew and loved her for her courage, her audacity and solidarity with anyone resisting injustice.

She was the kind of union rep you wanted when you faced a manager or were fighting any battle at work.

She will also be remembered as an incredible mum to Cameron and Roisin, a wonderful friend to all who knew her with her sense of fun, love of the Archers radio series and enormous earrings. The world was a much better place for Caroline being part of it.