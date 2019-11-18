Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
May Morris: Art & Life

May Morris: Art & Life

Issue No. 2681
Wallpaper design by May Morris

This landmark exhibition explores the life and work of May Morris, one of the most significant artists of the British arts .

The exhibition tells the story of Morris, who at age 23, took charge of the embroidery department of Morris & Co—the firm founded by her father, William.

She was responsible for creating some of the company’s most iconic textiles and wallpaper designs. It explores her extraordinary body of work, and why she deserves recognition.

With a focus on her role in the development of art embroidery—elevating needlework from a domestic craft to a serious art form—the show highlights the extent of her influence.

Seeking an alternative to the Art Workers Guild, which did not accept female members until as late as 1964, she also founded the Women’s Guild of Art to provide a forum “to meet women who are not playing at art’.

Reviews
Mon 18 Nov 2019, 15:29 GMT
Issue No. 2681
