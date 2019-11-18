Protesters in Wales fight for ‘Tory Free Zone’ and Lancaster kicks out Brexit Party

Patrick Connellan

Under the banner of Operation: Make West Wales a Tory Free Zone we have organised a series of events to unseat two Tory MPs.

They are Stephen Crabb in Pembrokeshire Preseli and Simon Hart in the neighbouring constituency of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

The campaign involves Pembrokeshire People’s Assembly, Momentum West Wales and Socialist Workers Party members.

Our first event was a Crabb Must Go rally in Haverfordwest last Saturday. Up to 130 placard waving anti-Tories attended.

Labour candidate Philippa Thompson addressed the crowd along with trade unionists representing Unison and the FBU. There was also a message from the CWU union.

Representatives from Stand Up to Racism West Wales, the People’s Assembly Pembrokeshire, Momentum and Extinction Rebellion (XR) also spoke.

Cerith Griffiths, chair of FBU Wales, hit out at Boris Johnson’s cuts to the London fire service that contributed to the 72 deaths in Grenfell Tower. He attacked the “scapegoating of fire fighters” by the Grenfell inquiry.

A Hart Must Go rally is planned for Sunday in Carmarthen, along with a host of other events.

These include an LGBTQ+ hustings hosted by Pembrokeshire Plus, a Stop Climate Change hustings hosted by XR rebels, and a comedy night.

Socialists and anti-racists in Lancaster gave the Brexit Party the welcome it deserves last week.

Activists took over a room at The Robert Gillow pub, where the Brexit Party had arranged a “meet and greet the candidate” event.

Audrey Glover reported, “Just seven Brexit Party supporters turned up and then shuffled off.

“We then agreed to hold our Socialist Workers Party meeting in the pub.

“Anti racists, Labour and socialists 1, Brexit Party 0.

“Racist homophobes who want to abolish the NHS are not welcome in Lancaster.”