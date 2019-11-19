The Troublemaker—British soldiers’ torture and murder covered up

Evidence implicating British soldiers in the murder of children and the torture of civilians was covered up by military commanders.

The documents that show this were then kept secret by the government.

Senior commanders had tried to hide war crimes by British troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Evidence had been found of murders by an SAS soldier and deaths in custody, beatings, torture and sexual abuse of prsoners by members of the Black Watch regiment.

One of the SAS’s most senior commanders was referred to prosecutors for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The evidence emerged during two war crimes inquiries—Operation Northmoor for Afghanistan and the Iraq Historic Allegations Team.

These were shut down in 2017 by the defence secretary at the time, Sir Michael Fallon.

One of Boris Johnson’s election pledges is to amend the Human Rights Act to protect troops from legal action.

An IHAT detective told Panorama, “The Ministry of Defence had no intention of prosecuting any soldier of

whatever rank he was unless it was absolutely necessary, and they couldn’t wriggle their way out of it.”

In the course of the two war crimes inquiries investigators amassed thousands of statements from British soldiers and witnesses, and vast amounts of documentary evidence.

Evidence documents have now been leaked include:

The murder of three children and one young man who were shot in the head at close range while drinking tea in their home in Afghanistan in October 2012 by an SAS soldier. The soldier and his senior officers— including one of the regiment’s most highranking figures—were referred to the military prosecutor to consider charges in relation to the shooting, but no action was taken

The widespread abuse of prisoners in the summer of 2003 at Camp Stephen, in the Iraqi city of Basra, which led to at least two deaths in custody.

The fatal shooting of an Iraqi ­police officer in August 2003. This was covered up by the commanding officer using a witness account of a soldier who years later said his evidence had been fabricated without his knowledge.

No case investigated by IHAT or Operation Northmoor led to a prosecution.

The number of children growing up in poverty in working households has increased by 800,000 since 2010.

The TUC said that child poverty in working families rose to 2.9 million cases last year, an increase of 38 percent since the start of the decade.

In 2010, one in five children in working households were growing up in poverty, but by 2018 this had increased to one in four.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Putney claimed on her election leaflets that she had won the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize for banning landmines.

When questioned on it, Sue Wixley, who was part of a campaign to ban them in South Africa, suggested it was a a “typo”.

Rapist royal’s worst car crash since Diana

Horses sweat, men perspire, but royal rapists only lie. Prince Andrew was being “honourable” when he travelled across the Atlantic to spend four days staying with the abuser Jeffrey Epstein to end their friendship.

His excruiating self justifying interview saw what little contrition there was addressed not to the victims but to his own circle for having “let the side down”.

Virginia Giuffre was forced to have sex with the prince three times between 2001 and 2002, when she was a 17.

He had “no recollection of meeting this lady”. But he remembers going to Pizza Express when he didn’t rape her. He insinuated that a photograph of himself with his arm round her waist was fake.

He claims a medical condition preventing him from sweating. Further that he never goes out not wearing a jacket and tie.

Kincora case gets closer to court

A former resident at a notorious Belfast boys’ home is taking a High Court action over claims he was trafficked for sexual abuse.

Richard Kerr says paedophiles subjected him to years of rape which was covered up by the British state.

He spent more than two years at the Kincora home. He is seeking damages against the Department of Health, the Northern Ireland Office, the police and the Home Office.

In court last week it was confirmed that defences in the case will be served in the next four weeks. Richard has detailed a litany of alleged abuse during his time spent at institutions in the 1960s and 1970s.

His action is being supported by former British Army intelligence officer and whistleblower Colin Wallace.

Richard maintains that numerous investigations have failed to expose the full abuse at Kincora, along with the alleged knowledge and role of British agents.

Duckenfield’s ‘responsible’

David Duckenfield had “personal responsibility” for “terrible mistakes” that led to the deaths of 96 people, a court has heard.

Duckenfield was South Yorkshire Police match commander on the day of the Hillsborough football disaster in April 1989.

Some 96 Liverpool fans died after a crush built up in two pens at the Leppings Lane end of the ground.

Duckenfield denies 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the deaths.

He can’t be charged over the 96th death because the victim, Tony Bland, died over a year and a day after his injuries were sustained.

Richard Matthews QC, prosecuting, summed up his case at Preston Crown Court last week.

He argued that it was not “unfair” to charge Duckenfield, and that his failures met the legal definition of “gross” negligence.

The jury heard of evidence Duckenfield gave to new inquests into the 96 deaths in 2015.

He had accepted that, after he ordered a gate to be opened to relieve crushing outside the ground, he failed to direct fans away from a tunnel leading to crowded pens.

When asked if this failure was the “direct cause of the deaths” Duckenfield replied, “Yes.”

Benjamin Myers QC, defending Duckenfield, told the court that the prosecution was “shamefully, bitterly and deeply unfair”.

He argued that Duckenfield was being made a “scapegoat” for others’ failings.

Myers also said that “the most awful things have been said” about Duckenfield in the years since the disaster, and that he deserved a “fair trial”.

The trial continues.