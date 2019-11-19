Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2681

‘Look, this is either the Clash or the Rolling Stones’

Boris Johnson names his favourite band

‘No wonder your country is in a state. It’s because it’s full of people like you.”

Alan Sugar to Venezuelan Jemelin Artigas, a contestant on The Apprentice. Artigas was the sixth non-white person to be evicted in the first seven weeks of the show

‘I’m the collateral damage left behind. The Prime Minister puts his head in the sand and looks the other way’

Jennifer Arcuri, who has had an affair with Boris Johnson and went on foreign office trips and received state aid for her companies

‘In a secret chamber of his chicken heart, Jeremy Corbyn always believes that the wicked West has got it coming’

Tony Parsons worries about Corbyn getting elected

Who Says?
Tue 19 Nov 2019, 11:08 GMT
Issue No. 2681
