Anger at scale of floods in Fishlake

Over 100 flood alerts were in place across Britain on Monday of this week.

Flooding continued in parts of Gloucestershire, Worcester, Oxfordshire and Lincolnshire following heavy rains last week. And in Doncaster, flood warnings remained in place after over a week of flood disruption.

Furious residents of the nearby village of Fishlake confronted Boris Johnson when he visited on Wednesday of last week.

One woman told him she “wasn’t very happy about talking to you” while another said the government’s response was “too little too late”.

Some Fishlake residents may be unable to return home for three weeks, and some face ruin.

Pam Webb, whose spa was flooded in Fishlake, thought she was covered by insurance. But she then noticed an exemption cause for flooding.

“I feel like we’ve been failed,” she said. “If this is not managed, I fear it could happen again pretty soon.”