Bradford library workers stage fourth round of action

Library and museums workers in West Yorkshire began their fourth round of strikes against “devastating cuts” on Monday.

The Unite union members are fighting against ­

Labour-run Bradford council’s plans to push through nearly £2 million of cuts by 2021.

The 70 workers have already staged five walkouts this autumn.

John, a Unite union rep, said, “My fellow workers and I can’t stand by and allow these devastating cuts to Bradford’s libraries and museums to happen.

“They will have a terrible impact on the city’s cultural and educational heritage.”

He added, “The library and museums’ staff have been buoyed up by the great support we have had from the general public in our campaign.

Benefit

“It is for the benefit of all of Bradford’s residents.” The workers plan a five-day strike from Monday 2 December.

Meanwhile, library workers in Bromley in south east London have unanimously voted to keep up their indefinite strike.

The Unite union members have been on indefinite strike since June against subcontractor GLL’s plans to slash jobs.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said it would mean “a continuous, indefinite strike into the new year”.

Our members, who have shown great courage and resolution over many

months, have once again sent a very clear message to GLL,” he said.

Kasab said that workers had voted “by 100 percent to support the campaign to defend jobs and the library service”.