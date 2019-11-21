Labour launches its ‘manifesto for hope’, but there’s still a fight ahead for Corbyn

The Labour Party launched what leader Jeremy Corbyn called its “manifesto for hope” on Thursday.

He pitched the manifesto as a challenge to “the bankers, billionaires and the establishment,” and “the tax dodgers, the bad bosses, the big polluters and the dodgy landlords.”

He also called it an attempt to deliver “real change”—also the title of the manifesto. “That’s what this manifesto is all about,” he said.

Confronting the climate crisis is front and centre of the manifesto—and the major theme of its official launch event in Birmingham.

It’s a sign that the Labour Party has been forced to adapt not only to the reality of the crisis, but also—though neither Corbyn nor the manifesto mention them by name—the climate strikes and Extinction Rebellion protests that have forced it onto the agenda.

New promises that go towards tackling the climate crises are tied to Labour’s promise to greatly improve life for ordinary people—a “Green Industrial Revolution”.

These include a million new climate jobs, and retraining workers in polluting industries for new, unionised jobs on “equivalent” terms and conwditions.

But, as predicted, the manifesto didn’t commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030—the bare minimum target to avert climate catastrophe.

Instead after opposition from the GMB union, which disgracefully says siding with polluting industries is the way to protect jobs, the manifesto avoids any clear commitment.

It only says vaguely that Labour will “achieve the substantial majority of our emissions reductions by 2030” and will “put the UK on track for a net-zero-carbon energy system within the 2030s”.

Another big headline promise is for 100,000 new homes built by councils “for social rent,” as well as 50,000 “social homes” every year. Labour also says it will determine “affordable rent” based on local incomes rather than the Tories’ bogus definition which is 80 percent of market rents.

Promises

And it promises a rent cap on private landlords.

This is a slight improvement on Labour’s 2017 manifesto, which promised 100,000 council and housing association homes a year. Although reading between the lines, homes “built by councils for social rent” is not the same as council housing.

It suggests that housing associations—essentially private companies run for profit—will still provide a big chunk of social housing.

Labour also repeats some of the promises it made in 2017. These include scrapping university tuition fees, and a minimum wage of £10 an hour—though this is now too little.

But there are also problems and concessions to the right—especially over migration.

Labour’s conference called for the party to defend and extend freedom of movement, which allows European Union migrants to live and work in Britain.

Party members also rejected any migration system “based on incomes, migrants’ utility to business, and number caps/targets”.

Yet the manifesto’s section on migration says freedom of movement is “up for negotiation.” It begins by saying the migration system “must allow us to recruit the people we need.”

“Our work visa system must fill any skills or labour shortages that arise,” it says.

The manifesto also criticises the Tories’ “failure” to hit their targets for reducing immigration.

It couches its own promises to “regulate” immigration in the language of protecting workers’ and migrants’ rights. So although it accuses “bad bosses” and the Tories of driving down wages and working conditions, it suggests they have done this by “undercutting” them with migrant workers.

The 2017 pledge to continue with the renewal of Trident nuclear missiles and submarines is maintained.

Overall, the tone of the manifesto is more combative than the one Labour released in 2017.

The foreword by Corbyn talks not just about improving society—the focus of the 2017 manifesto—but also challenging “the vested interests holding people back.”

“The big polluters, financial speculators and corporate tax-dodgers have had a free ride for too long,” he says.

Corbyn also spent a big chunk of the manifesto’s launch revelling in the opposition he will face from “the most powerful people in Britain and their supporters.”

“They do not want real change in this country,” he said. “Why would they? The system is working just fine for them. It’s rigged in their favour. But it’s not working for you.”

That language needs a campaign and policies to match. Many passages in the manifesto talk about trying to persuade, encourage or help businesses get on board with Labour’s policies.

And Corbyn has spent this election campaign attempting to appear more professional and respectable than he did before. There have been none of the mass, open-air rallies that defined the 2017 campaign for instance.

This is a bad idea not only because it makes for a lacklustre campaign. It will also fail to persuade the bosses to allow a Corbyn government to implement even a fraction of the promises its new manifesto makes.

Implementing those changes means being willing to go further, and to confront the rich head on—and that needs a campaign based on struggle.