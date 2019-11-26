Get ready to protest against Trump’s London trip

Donald Trump is set to fly to London next week to attend a two-day summit of the Nato warmongers’ alliance.

Nato is overseen by Trump—a war hungry, racist climate denier.

He has recently been at the forefront of ramping up aggression towards Iran, which is the main regional rival of US ally Saudi Arabia.

And last month Trump backed a Turkish invasion of Syria, claiming the plan was “key to neutralising the threat stemming from Kurdish terrorists”.

Alongside Trump’s ­promotion of war abroad, his racism has seen massive attacks on migrants at home.

This month Trump applied to the US Supreme Court to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals ­programme (DACA).

DACA means that children of undocumented migrants can avoid deportation and receive work permits.

Since its introduction in 2012, the programme has prevented the deportation of up to 700,000 migrants.

If the Supreme Court backs Trump in a ruling expected next year, those migrants could face being deported.

The move is just the latest in a long line of anti-migrant policies. Trump has repeatedly referred to Mexicans as ­“rapists” and “criminals” and is still trying to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Horrific

His rhetoric helped to inspire the horrific mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which led to the deaths of 22 people.

And with the 2020 presidential elections looming, he will continue to ramp up the racist rhetoric to pay to his right wing base.

Trump is also an adamant climate change denier. He has referred to climate change as a “hoax” and has refused to take part in Cop25 climate talks starting in Madrid next week (see pages 10&11).

He has signed executive orders to fast-track approval of fossil fuel projects.

And documents leaked in March showed that Trump was planning to sell of large sections of Florida’s coastline to oil drilling companies.

Trump has said that it is not “in America’s economic interests to stop climate change”—and his ­administration is right behind him.

At the Arctic Council ­gathering in May, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that melting Arctic ice could present “new ­opportunities for trade”.

And Trump is friends with the racist Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who is responsible for massive attacks on the Amazon rainforest,

Protests are planned across Britain when Trump arrives, including a national demonstration in London on Tuesday of next week.

It is the perfect opportunity to confront him and his racist friends, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.