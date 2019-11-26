All out for latest global climate strike

School students across the world were making posters, preparing slogans and dropping banners to organise for their next day of climate action.

Hundreds of thousands of students planned mass walkouts as part of a global climate strike this Friday.

Originating with Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, it will be the fourth globally coordinated day.

Thunberg is currently sailing to Spain to be in Madrid for climate talks starting next week.

The strike is timed to coincide with Black Friday—a day when shops push sales.

Climate strikers are using it as an opportunity to link the message from big business to the climate catastrophe.

Climate Strike Canada declared, “Our future is not for sale,” and, “Don’t buy into it.”

“Remember the choices you make in your everyday life can have an impact but we still have to hold corporations and government accountable to see larger and more impactful change,” it said.

In many places across Britain, climate leaders and striking university workers were planning to hold joint rallies.

Dozens of school strikers have registered their strikes with coordinators UK Schools Climate Network.

March for planet, pay and pensions, Friday 29 November, 11am, Malet Street, London WC1E 7HY. Called by UCU London region and CWU London region