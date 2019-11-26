Movements show how Labour campaign can be electrified

This week we saw examples of how Labour’s election campaign could be electrified.

As Johnson launched his manifesto in Telford on Sunday, protesters were waiting for him outside. On the same day in Carmarthen, Labour members, other socialists, anti-racists and anti-austerity campaigners held a protest in the West Wales town against the local Tory MP.

And in Sheffield last Friday, hundreds of people gathered outside BBC Question Time to support Jeremy Corbyn. Most importantly, it was good to see university workers take to the picket lines this week.

The UCU union members are right to fight now, election time or not.

For Labour Party members door-knocking is important, but the mood in society matters most.

When ordinary people fight back together, right wing ideas can get less of a hearing.

During the 2017 election, marches against cuts to school funding and the NHS health became a focus for hatred of the Tories.

Corbyn’s huge, open-air rallies made people feel that real change is possible. Unfortunately, Labour wants to appear more respectable and Corbyn more prime ministerial.

The opposite is necessary.

We need more radicalism and insurgency in Labour’s campaign—strikes, protests, the school students’ climate action and demonstrations against Donald Trump’s visit.