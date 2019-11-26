Number of NHS beds at an all-time low after a decade of Tory cuts

The number of hospital beds in England has fallen to the lowest level since records began—and a decade of Tory cuts is to blame.

Some 17,320 beds have been axed since the Tory/Lib Dem government came to office in 2010.

This means the NHS only has 127,225 beds, just as pressure is set to rise this winter.

There were no available beds on children’s wards in the North West of England last weekend.

The damning figures came after Boris Johnson was caught lying about a manifesto ­promise to train “50,000 more nurses”.

His real ambition is to ­further open up the NHS to Donald Trump and US bosses in trade deals.

Corporations already have access to large parts of the NHS—and with devastating effects.

Scottish National Party health secretary Jeane Freeman was this week forced to apologise to the parents of two children who died on a ward with water contamination at Queen Elizabeth hospital.

Glasgow’s badly designed “superhospital” was built using a version of the PFI privatisation scam.

The NHS needs an urgent cash boost—and to kick out all of the privatisers.

That means defeating ­Johnson.