Brexit Party wants tax cuts for rich, and racism

Nigel Farage unveiled the Brexit Party’s “contract with the people” last week. The document is effectively the party’s general election manifesto.

The party is standing in 275 seats. It stood down in the 317 seats the Tories won in 2017.

Farage called for a cap on permanent immigration to 50,000 a year. In a racist dogwhistle, he said he wanted to “return to ­­­60 years of post-war normality that led to us having the best levels of integration in any country in Europe, the best race relations in Europe”.

Farage added that Britain took “a different direction” in the late 1990s. “We are now paying quite a big price for that,” he claimed.

The manifesto pledged to “crack down on illegal immigration” and “reduce annual immigration and address wage stagnation and the skills gap by introducing a fair points system that is blind to ethnic origin.”

Along with thinly?veiled claims that migration leads to conflict, social instability and lower wages, the party focused on delivering a “clean break” Brexit.

But the “contract” included a few other things too. Some were an attempt to ditch Farage’s reputation as someone who hates the NHS and other services, and doesn’t care about the planet.

So it says, “The NHS must remain a publically-owned, comprehensive service that is free at the point of use.

“There should be no privatisation of the NHS—where existing private initiatives have failed to deliver we will return them to public ownership.”

It also claimed to want to make it easier for councils to borrow from central government “to build council houses”.

Yet the Brexit Party is led by a ragtag of ex-Tories, former bankers and bosses.

No one should trust Farage and his mates. The real agenda is to whip up racism and hand more money to those at the top.

So the Brexit Party plans to abolish inheritance tax, helping out the richest. And it pledges to bring in a zero rate corporation tax for the first £10,000 of firms’ pre-tax profits. It also wants to “cut red tape” and “increase competition”.

Polls over the weekend showed the party trailing

Fight for the anti-racist vote

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) were set to take part in a national day of action against Boris Johnson on Saturday.

The day will see campaigning stalls, stunts and protests in towns and cities across Britain. A statement from SUTR said, “Whether Leave or Remain, the vast majority of ordinary people are opposed to racism.

“Just like his friend Donald Trump, Boris Johnson has a track record of bigotry.

“He is refusing to apologise for describing Muslim women as looking like letterboxes and bank robbers. Islamophobic incidents went up by 375 percent in the week after he made these statements.

“The government’s Windrush scandal led to misery for thousands of black Britons who arrived decades ago.

“People were deported, denied NHS care, and lost their jobs as part of a deliberate hostile environment.

