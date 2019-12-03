‘This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your royalty’

Virginia Giuffre in an interview with BBC Panorama said, “I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK.

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

She was brought to London by Epstein in 2001, introduced to Andrew and taken to Tramp nightclub, and asked by the duke to dance.

She said, “It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me.”

In his recent Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he did not sweat.

When they had left the club, Virginia said Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s then-girlfriend, gave her instructions.

“In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick.”

She said that later that evening she had sex with Andrew upstairs at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia.

The duke has been pictured with his arm around Virginia’s waist at Maxwell’s house. Virginia said, “The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses.

“Like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, come on, I’m calling BS on this, because that’s what it is.

“He knows what happened. I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

Prince Andrew and his friend, the controversial property tycoon David Rowland, jointly owned a company in a secretive Caribbean tax haven that was to be used to cash in on the Duke’s connections.

Andrew allowed Rowland to ­shoehorn meetings into his official trade tours so they could expand their bank and woo wealthy clients.

He also passed them private ­government documents.

Andrew had a 40 percent stake in a firm based in the British Virgin Islands called Inverness Asset Management that was in existence until March this year.

Who owns fire hit student housing?

Who owns the Bolton student building that caught fire last month?

The freehold belongs to a company called Idealsite, whose address is “c/o QK Coldstores Marston Ltd” in Lincolnshire.

Idealsite’s directors include the Irish meat barons John and Peter Queally, among whose other interests are Bolton Meats and Dawn Fresh Foods. Idealsite is itself owned by Medlock Developments.

In 2013, Dawn Fresh Foods was found to have supplied English schools with cottage pies containing horse DNA.

The “pods” within the building were sold to individual investors. There are 226 separate units on 250-year leases. These include corporate owners registered in various tax havens.

To apply for the government scheme to replace cladding requires all the leaseholders to sign. But it wouldn’t have mattered because the cladding on the Bolton building is still under investigation.

Pagan police officers specialising in occult investigations have been called in to investigate crimes in The New Forest.

In recent weeks two dead sheep were found with pentagrams spray-painted on their wool, a cow was stabbed and the number 666 was daubed on the doors of the church.

Sergeant Andy Pardy, head of the The Pagan Police Association, pointed out that although the pentagram is “a very emotive symbol and it always creates a furore, it doesn’t mean it’s pagans”.

More waste is burned than is recycled

England burnt more waste than it recycled last year.

Recycling rates have fallen over the past five years in over half of local authority areas and the nation incinerated 11.2 million tonnes of rubbish last year.

That compares with recycling and composting 10.9 million tonnes.

The plants were welcomed in the 1990s as a way to divert rubbish from landfill and generate electricity.

There are 42 fully operational energy-from-waste plants in Britain and a further 20 either under construction or in late-stage commissioning.

South Tyneside, which is contracted to send 42,100 tonnes to such a privately-run incinerator a year, burnt 66 percent of its rubbish in 2018. Recycling rates have fallen from 41 percent in 2014 to 33 percent.

Data from Cory Riverside Energy, which runs an east London incinerator, showed that 28 percent of the waste it burnt was paper and card, while 26 percent was compostable material.

Harbour Hotels Holdings gave £90,000 to the Tories in the run-up to the election.

The hotel development ?rm is owned by Nic Roach.

Jeremy Hunt, a friend of Roach, bought seven luxury ?ats in Southampton from the deveIoper, which Hunt then “forgot” to declare to parliament.

Spook gets nice new job

Niel Kempson was director-general for technology at government spy agency GCHQ until August last year.

He now works for Protection Group International (PGI). It is a private intelligence firm that worked to undermine a whistleblower in the massive lMDB ?nancial scandal.

Former Malaysian president Razak and associate Jho Low diverted £3.4 billion out of lMDB, a Malaysian state firm into to their own hands

A whistleblower called Xavier Justo helped expose the crime.

PGI was hired to deal with the whistleblower. PGI board member Brian Lord, a former GCHQ deputy director, told Malaysian media that the expose was “unsafe and unreliable”.

PGI staff briefed the press that leaked files were “plain forgery”.

PGI’s claims were false.

Number of homeless children rises

A child has been made homeless every 37 minutes in Scotland over the past year, according to the charity Shelter.

Its research found 14,043 children were made homeless in 2018-19 in Scotland.

Shelter’s Generation Homeless report also found 6,795 children were in temporary accommodation as of March this year.

It means one in every 160 children in Scotland was without a home.

Shelter said the number in temporary accommodation has risen from 4,155 in the same period in 2014, a jump of 64 percent.

The UK-wide figures show a total of 66,836 children became homeless in the last year, one every eight minutes, with 39,548 families being forced to leave their homes.

A further 134,429 children were in temporary accommodation on March, a 51 percent jump from the same time in 2014.