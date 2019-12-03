Socialist Worker
The Things They Say

Issue No. 2683

‘In the old days a decent fellow would have his butler take him out and shoot him’

One Tory MP on Jacob Rees-Mogg, missing from the Tory election campaign following his dreadful Grenfell fire remarks

‘We have now got evidence that under Boris Johnson the NHS is on the table and will be up for sale’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses the Tories of negotiating a secret trade deal with the US to open up the NHS to American pharmaceutical companies

‘Jeremy Corbyn is getting desperate and is out and out lying to the public about what these documents contain’

International trade secretary Liz Truss responds

‘Every time he has the chance, he sides with our enemies’

Boris Johnson attacks Jeremy Corbyn in the The Sun newspaper

Who Says?
Tue 3 Dec 2019, 10:43 GMT
Issue No. 2683
