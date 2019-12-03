Support prisoners during the holiday season by sending a letter

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to political prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system.

When you write to prisoners, enclose a stamped addressed envelope so they can reply.

Justice for the Craigavon Two

Brendan McConville

Roe 4 C7604

HMP Maghaberry,

Old Road,

Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn

BT28 2PT

John Paul Wootton

HMP Maghaberry

Old Road,

Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn

BT28 2PT

is.gd/PozCMk

Ross MacPherson

A6791AD

HMP Woodhill

V2 Tattenhoe St

Milton Keynes

MK4 4DA

is.gd/c20ZZA

Wang Yam

A5928AL,

HMP Lowdham Grange,

Old Epperstone Road,

Lowdham, NG14 7DA

is.gd/Vnx1rw

Richard Southern

HMP Berwyn, Bridge Road

Wrexham Industrial Estate

Wrexham, LL13 9QE

is.gd/DCfkrQ

Julian Assange

A9379AY HMP Belmarsh,

Western Way, London

SE28 0EB

Kevan Thakrar

A4907AE, HMP Full Sutton

Stamford Bridge, YO41 1PS

justiceforkevan.org

John Bowden

A5026DM, HMP Warren Hill

Grove Road

Hollesley, Woodbridge

IP12 3BF

is.gd/8vdNcT

Justice for Birmingham Four

Naweed Ali

A0531CJ,

HMP Frankland

Brasside, Durham

DH1 5YD

Mohibur Rahman

A3480AZ,

HMP Frankland

Brasside, Durham, DH1 5YD

Khobaib Hussain

A0537CJ, HMP Long Lartin

South Littleton, Evesham

WR11 8TZ

Tahir Aziz

A8301DV, HMP Whitemoor

Long Hill Road, March, PE15 0PR

mojuk.org.uk/Orphans/brumfour.html and is.gd/2k4mEg