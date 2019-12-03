Support prisoners during the holiday season by sending a letter

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to political prisoners and those who have suffered at the hands of the system.
When you write to prisoners, enclose a stamped addressed envelope so they can reply.
Justice for the Craigavon Two
Brendan McConville
Roe 4 C7604
HMP Maghaberry,
Old Road,
Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn
BT28 2PT
John Paul Wootton
HMP Maghaberry
Old Road,
Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ross MacPherson
A6791AD
HMP Woodhill
V2 Tattenhoe St
Milton Keynes
MK4 4DA
Wang Yam
A5928AL,
HMP Lowdham Grange,
Old Epperstone Road,
Lowdham, NG14 7DA
Richard Southern
HMP Berwyn, Bridge Road
Wrexham Industrial Estate
Wrexham, LL13 9QE
Julian Assange
A9379AY HMP Belmarsh,
Western Way, London
SE28 0EB
Kevan Thakrar
A4907AE, HMP Full Sutton
Stamford Bridge, YO41 1PS
John Bowden
A5026DM, HMP Warren Hill
Grove Road
Hollesley, Woodbridge
IP12 3BF
Justice for Birmingham Four
Naweed Ali
A0531CJ,
HMP Frankland
Brasside, Durham
DH1 5YD
Mohibur Rahman
A3480AZ,
HMP Frankland
Brasside, Durham, DH1 5YD
Khobaib Hussain
A0537CJ, HMP Long Lartin
South Littleton, Evesham
WR11 8TZ
Tahir Aziz
A8301DV, HMP Whitemoor
Long Hill Road, March, PE15 0PR