HMRC workers’ fightback begins

Workers at an HMRC tax office in west London were set to strike for two half days on Thursday of this week and Thursday of next week.

Members of the PCS union in Ealing are fighting to stop redundancies following the planned closure of their office.

Many say they will be forced to take redundancy if bosses relocate their workplace to a new site in either Stratford or Croydon.

Bosses had previously agreed to give workers “flexible working” hours to manage commuting time, following strikes earlier this year. But PCS says they have dropped this promise.

Strikers were set to walk out of work at 12 noon on Thursday for a rally.

Support the strikers’ rally, Thu 5 December, 12 noon International House, 7 High Street, Ealing, W5 5DJ

Outsourced cleaners at HMRC tax offices in Liverpool and Bootle began their second three-day strike in two weeks on Monday of this week.

The members of the PCS union are demanding bosses at private contractor ISS pay them a wage of £10 an hour. They also want equivalent conditions to workers employed directly by HMRC.

It followed another three day strike on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, which finished with a rally in Liverpool.

ISS bosses have refused to listen to workers’ demands, after strikes in July, August and September.

Workers at the Wallace Collection art gallery in central London were set to protest for a living wage as Socialist Worker went to press.

Members of the PCS union are fighting against what they call a “derisory” pay offer of just a 1.5 percent rise.