Activists gather to resist visit from racist bigot Donald Trump

Protesters are gathering in London and other cities to protest at racist, sexist Donald Trump’s visit to Britain.

The London protest will be attended by a delegation of health workers.

They are concerned that a Boris Johnson election victory could open the way to a future trade deal with Trump.

That would mean more privatisation and increased drug prices for the NHS.

Trump is in London attending the warmongers’ Nato summit.

Leaders were set to discuss the future of Nato after French president Emmanuel Macron referred to the alliance as facing “brain death”.

His comments followed Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria in October without consulting Nato members.

Defence budgets were also on the agenda. Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the summit that the contribution of European countries to alliance spending has increased.

He added a commitment to further spending.

Trump has taken credit for the increase of some £130 billion extra for war by Nato countries since he took office.

He also boasted that “the number of Nato allies fulfilling their obligations more than doubled” since he was elected in 2016.

Target

Eight Nato countries are ­meeting the alliance’s target of spending at least two percent of their GDP on military budgets.

The truth about where that money goes was underlined this week as a US drone strike in Afghanistan murdered five ordinary people. They included a woman who had just birth and was returning from the clinic.

Trump left the US as an inquiry that could end with his impeachment continued.

The Republican party has rallied around the president, as shown by the release of a 123 page draft document in his defence.

The document claims that Trump’s behaviour towards the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was “entirely prudent”.

It goes on to say that there was no “bribery, extortion or abuse of power”.

Republicans were set to use the document to defend Trump in Wednesday’s judiciary committee.

Upcoming elections in Britain next week, and the US in 2020 mean that resistance to Trump and his racist friends is vital.

Johnson downplayed his ­relationship with Trump, amid fears that the visit could damage the Tories chances in the upcoming election. No meeting between the two was confirmed upon Trump’s arrival.

And Downing Street officials asked that Trump does not tweet about the election or Brexit during his visit.

Johnson might be able to ­downplay his links with Trump while he is in Britain.

But their shared right wing agenda means Trump has backed Johnson in the general election.

And he was unlikely to stay quiet—despite Tory efforts to shut him up.

There has to be a strong mass movement to take both Trump and Johnson down.