Protesters tell racist bigot Donald Trump he’s not welcome in Britain

Some 2,000 protesters gathered in London and hundreds more in several cities around Britain on Tuesday to protest at racist, sexist Donald Trump’s visit to Britain to attend the Nato warmongers' summit.

In London there were chants of "Donald Trump has got to go", "Our NHS is not for sale" and "No to war, no to Nato".

Campaigners, anti-racists, anti-war and climate chaos activists, trade unionists and others marched from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace. A large contingent of Turkish and Kurdish people were on the march to protest at Trump and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who was in London as well.

The London protest was attended by a delegation of health workers. They are among the millions concerned that a Boris Johnson election victory could open the way to a future trade deal with Trump.

That would mean more privatisation and increased drug prices for the NHS.

Andrea, a nurse, was on the protest. She told Socialist Worker, "I would be here even if there was no possibility of a horrible trade deal. I hate everything that Trump and Johnson are for - war, racism, putting down women, nothing over climate change. But the idea of big US companies carving up the NHS alongside the British ones appals me."

Nato leaders were set to discuss the future of Nato after French president Emmanuel Macron referred to the alliance as facing “brain death”.

His comments followed Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria in October without consulting Nato members.

Military budgets were also on the agenda. Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the summit that the contribution of European countries to alliance spending has increased.

He added a commitment to further spending.

Trump has taken credit for the increase of some £130 billion extra for war by Nato countries since he took office.

He also boasted that “the number of Nato allies fulfilling their obligations more than doubled” since he was elected in 2016.

Eight Nato countries are ­meeting the alliance’s target of spending at least two percent of their GDP on military budgets.

The truth about where that money goes was underlined this week as a US drone strike in Afghanistan murdered five ordinary people. They included a woman who had just given birth and was returning from a clinic.

Trump left the US as an inquiry that could end with his impeachment continued.

The Republican party has rallied around the president, as shown by the release of a 123 page draft document in his defence.

The document claims that Trump’s behaviour towards the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was “entirely prudent”.

It goes on to say that there was no “bribery, extortion or abuse of power”.

Republicans were set to use the document to defend Trump in Wednesday’s judiciary committee.

Upcoming elections in Britain next week, and the US in 2020 mean that resistance to Trump and his racist friends is vital.

Johnson downplayed his ­relationship with Trump, amid fears that the visit could damage the Tories chances in the upcoming election. And Downing Street officials asked that Trump does not tweet about the election or Brexit during his visit.

On Tuesday Trump insisted he had “no thoughts” about next week's election. But he couldn't help himself saying he believed Johnson would “do a good job”.

Johnson seeks to ­downplay his links with Trump.

But their shared right wing agenda means disaster for the vast majority of people.

There has to be a strong mass movement to take both Trump and Johnson down.