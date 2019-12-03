Union holds Black Friday protests against Amazon

The GMB union held Black Friday and Cyber Monday protests at several Amazon sites in anger at the “appalling” treatment of workers.

Centres targeted included Bolton, Manchester, Warrington, Rugeley, Coalville, Peterborough, Newport and Sheffield and the London headquarters on Friday last week or Monday this week.

The GMB said it wanted to talk to workers about their conditions—and that the GMB was there for them. It said, “Amazon workers in fulfilment centres are breaking bones, being knocked unconscious and taken away in ambulances.

“Pregnant women workers report being treated appallingly.”

Amazon has been accused this week of avoiding enough tax to pay for nearly 2,400 nurses.

The GMB estimated Amazon should have paid £103 million in corporation tax last year. But its biggest business in Britain, Amazon UK Services, paid £14 million.