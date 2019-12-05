Millions of workers strike to defy French pension assault

A huge strike swept France on Thursday as millions of workers revolted against pension attacks from president Emmanuel Macron.

It is set to be the most significant wave of workers’ action since 1995 when protracted strikes broke a right-wing government’s assault on pensions.

Some 90 percent of high-speed TGV and intercity trains were cancelled, with buses also affected. In Paris, just five of the city's 16 metro lines were running—with a much-reduced service.

In the northern city of Lille transport was largely at a standstill. One of the two metro lines was totally stopped, many buses cancelled and the trams ran only every 30 minutes.

Air France said it had cancelled 30 percent of internal flights and 30 percent of short-haul international flights, amid walk-outs by air traffic controllers. EasyJet was also hit hard.

Estimates on Monday afternoon suggested around 70 percent of primary school teachers were on strike as were 60 percent of secondary teachers.

Train driver Pierre told Socialist Worker from a march in Paris, “It’s happening. What we have been waiting for is happening.

“On previous strikes I thought we were going through the motions a bit. But this is brilliant.

“On marches people chant ‘All together’. This is a glimpse of how that could be made real.

“It’s a big attack.

"I began on SNCF rail firm 20 years ago, when under some scenarios you could retire at 50. But we have had attacks after attack. Firstly retirement age was pushed back to 52-and-a-half—on a reduced pension. Then it went to 57-and-a-half. Now they want to make us work even longer."

A teacher said “The pension reforms are one blow too many. We're fighting not to lose hundreds of euros of pension a month—after more than 40 years in a job.

“How can you dream of ending your career in front of pupils beyond the age of 70, in worsening conditions and on what for many of us is just a minimum wage?”

Hospital workers struck in many cities. And postal workers in 20 regions who are in dispute with the state-owned La Poste over changes to working conditions struck too.

Hippopotamus

Substantial sections of workers in private industry were also out including truck drivers, Carrefour and Geant Casino supermarket workers, Hippopotamus restaurants and Perrier and Haribo foods.

Hundreds of demonstrations took place, beginning at 10am in some areas.

In Paris 6,000 police officers have been deployed against protests and the authorities issued a decree forbidding the protestors from gathering on the Champs-Elysées or at police stations.

Riot police began searching pedestrians' bags before dawn, and shops on a planned protest route were ordered to close.

In many areas the Yellow Vests, who have been fighting Macron for a year, said they would join the action. There is a massive feeling that life is hard and public services are declining. A poll last month in the newspaper Liberation found 89 percent of French people felt the country was experiencing a “social crisis”.

It won’t be just a one-day strike. Already many rail workers have voted to continue into Friday, when they will again discuss how long to continue.

Other workers are looking further ahead. At the oil refinery in La Mede, in the Bouches -du-Rhone region, workers in the CGT union have announced their strike will last until 9 December—as a minimum.

It’s crucial to being together all the sections of strikers and protesters, and to stop the union leaders choking off the action before it wins.