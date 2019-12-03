‘Anything seemed possible’ as Corbyn fires up the crowd in Wales

Jeremy Corbyn’s visit to South Wales last Saturday introduced excitement into a campaign that had seemed only to consist of canvassing.

There was an electric rally in Swansea at which Corbyn spoke twice—inside and then to an overspill rally held outside the venue.

Activists had worked hard to publicise the venue and also organised the overspill as an

anti-austerity rally for those who could not get a ticket.

Those who attended the rally left feeling inspired. The same buzz was evident at the three other South Wales events.

Added together it appears that the same insurgence that occurred at the last election may be returning.

The left also worked hard to liven up the event in Barry, near Cardiff. But the best event was in Haverfordwest in west Wales.

Tremendous

The left pulled off a tremendous event that completely thrilled all those who attended.

Building on joint anti-Tory activity earlier in the campaign, the left activists inside and outside the Labour Party confidently argued for a rally where Corbyn could speak. At one point it didn’t look like Corbyn would come to the rally.

But when news of hundreds of people gathering in the square got to the Labour team the “official” event moved to join the rally in town.

From late afternoon in Castle Square there had been speakers from unions and campaigns as well as the Labour candidate.

Extinction Rebellion, Stand Up To Racism, Disabled People Against Cuts, Love Music Hate Racism and others all took part in an event jointly organised by The People’s Assembly, Momentum and members of the Socialist Workers Party.

There was spontaneous dancing, chanting and cheering—anything seemed possible. Then Corbyn’s campaign bus arrived to a tumultuous reception.

Corbyn further fired up the crowd with his reasonable demands and calm personality. Everyone left believing that not only could they unseat the sitting Tory MP but that this could be the start of real and fundamental change in society.