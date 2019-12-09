Vote for Corbyn and build the fightback

Socialist Worker urges everyone to back Jeremy Corbyn and vote Labour on Thursday.

In the hours left of the election campaign, we call on everyone to argue for the biggest possible Labour vote.

The boss of Datapraxis, one of the polling firms, said on Sunday, “We have never seen as many undecided voters this late in the campaign.

“As many as 80-90 constituencies are still up for grabs. A much larger Conservative landslide is still possible—but so is a hung parliament.”

Let’s drive out Boris Johnson’s government of lies and fakery. Let’s at last break from the Tories’ cruel regime of austerity, racism and support for Donald Trump.

If Corbyn becomes prime minister, it will be a fantastic rejection of decades of neoliberal assaults on working class people.

It can reverse the sense that our side is battered all the time while the Tories get away with murder.

Every activist, and the millions who have backed Corbyn, would go into work or college on Friday morning with a smile on their face.

Every racist and Tory supporter would feel crushed.

Imagine the delight of seeing Johnson become the shortest-serving prime minister since 1827.

Struggles

Most importantly a Labour win could be a spur to struggles in the workplaces and on the streets.

That’s why our rulers fear it, and why throughout the election campaign we have backed Corbyn.

But we also know that even winning a majority Labour government would be far from the end of struggle.

For a start Corbyn would be surrounded by over 100 Labour MPs who hate everything he stands for.

He would face the relentless opposition of an overwhelmingly hostile media.

The Tories would encourage sabotage by their backers.

Crucially the bosses and the bankers will use their economic power to try to hold onto their privileges and their cash.

This has happened to every previous Labour government.

It’s what happened when the Labour-type social democrat Francois Hollande was elected French president in 2012.

After a brief period of reforms he was squeezed by interest rate rises on the bond markets.

He collapsed into pro-business, anti-worker “reforms” and further racist laws.

In Greece, Syriza was elected in January 2015 as the hope of a continent that wanted an end to austerity. It crumbled in the face of the power of the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the Greek bosses.

Behind the bosses stand the police, the army and the spies.

Two weeks ago Sir Richard Dearlove, former head of MI6, said Corbyn was a “present danger to our country”. “Do not even think of handing this politician the keys to Number 10,” he warned.

Dearlove was one of those responsible for the “dodgy dossier” that was used as the main justification for the 2003 Iraq war.

None of this means it’s worthless to vote for Labour. But it does mean that the future will not be decided on 12 December.

The real struggles will be fought in the streets and the workplaces.

Labour compromises and retreats because it puts parliament and votes first.

To make struggle as effective as possible means building a movement independent of Labour, and a revolutionary socialist party focused on resistance outside parliament.

We fight climate chaos, austerity, racism, war and police violence. We want an end to capitalism and are battling for socialism.

If you agree with us, then join the Socialist Workers Party.