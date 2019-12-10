As cop hearing begins, Alfie Meadows demands justice

A police officer who allegedly hit a student in the head with a baton during protests in December 2010 faces a disciplinary hearing.

Alfie Meadows was hospitalised after being hit during protests in central London against increased tuition fees.

He needed emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed, and doctors told his parents that he could die.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) identified Detective Constable Mark Alston as the officer who hit Alfie.

Alfie was acquitted of charges of violent disorder following three attempted trials.

City of London Police had initially “determined that DC Alston had no case to answer over misconduct”. When the IOPC said proceedings should go ahead, City of London Police tried to launch a judicial review, saying the decision was “irrational”.

High Court judges threw out the application in October last year.

Alston then argued that a hearing would be “unfair” due to the passage of time since the incident. A panel rejected his application.

Alston is accused of the unreasonable use of a baton and causing serious injury to Alfie.

He was accused of using his baton “in a violent, uncontrolled and dangerous manner”. A statement submitted on Alston’s behalf said he accepted he wielded his baton but “denies that it was in a violent, uncontrolled and dangerous manner”.

He also denies hitting Alfie Meadows.

The hearing heard last week that Alfie was near a police line during protests but was “not doing anything in particular” and was seen “backing away” at points in footage.

Alfie said, “After nearly dying at the hands of the police on a protest against tuition fees and austerity in 2010 I have had to wait almost a decade for accountability.

“This delay to justice is an experience shared by many who have suffered state violence, and raises serious questions about police accountability.”

New challenge over Mark Duggan death

Human rights investigators are challenging an official report into the 2011 police shooting of Mark Duggan.

The investigators say a virtual model of the shooting shows that its main conclusion is wrong.

Police shot Duggan dead in Tottenham, north London, in August 2011, sparking riots.

The police watchdog found that Duggan was most likely shot while holding a gun.

Professor Eyal Weizman from the Forensic Architecture research group said, “We found that the conclusion that Mark Duggan held the gun in his hand and threw it when he was shot is incorrect.”

An inquest jury in January 2014 found the shooting to be lawful.

The cops’ watchdog cleared the officer who shot Duggan of any wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan Police gave tens of thousands of pounds to Duggan’s family.

There was no DNA from Duggan on the gun.

Weizman said, “We think that the right thing is for this case to be reopened.”

Balls relieve stress from cuts to the cops

Cops complain that they are strapped for cash.

Yet police and crime commissioners (PCCs) have spent over £250,000 on branded merchandise to promote themselves.

Stress balls, lip balms and sunglasses are among the goodies that PCCs have splashed the cash on. Other items include furry cops.

A Freedom of Information request found that PCCs in England and Wales spent £253,000 on branded merchandise since 2012. And the real figure will be higher as three of the 40 PCCs didn’t respond.

Hampshire lavished £51,452 on goods, including £7,278 on stress balls.

Avon and Somerset PCC Sue Mountstevens spent £15,281, including £232 on Tardis prints and models.

Last year she whined about police funding cuts claiming, “There is no muscle, there is no fat, we’re now into the bone.

“It’s really, really difficult.”

Where did Priti Patel get her figures from?

Tory home secretary Priti Patel wheeled out very specific threats in the run-up to Thursday’s general election.

Patel wrote in the Daily Telegraph that a Labour government “could mean 882 more firearms and 8,596 more offensive weapons on our streets”.

The Tories claimed this could mean up to 4,000 more violent assaults a year and 52 more murders.

When asked where Patel got her figures from, Tory leader Boris Johnson couldn’t say.

Stop press - Royals drink a lot at Xmas

The Royals spend Chrirstmas drinking and eating a lot, a Daily Mail article has “revealed”.

The right wing paper relished telling readers how prince Philip makes “very strong” cocktails and the royals stay up until 3am singing and drinking.

Apparently the queen likes to drink a martini. And on Christmas Eve, they have a six-course candlelit dinner with the menu in French.

And they like to play games and give each other presents.

In case you were desperate to know.

Anonymous ads attack Corbyn

Facebook is investigating after an anonymous page spent over £14,000 on ads attacking Jeremy Corbyn.

The Capitalist Worker page is outraged at Labour’s plans to push back attacks on union rights and nationalise industries in particular.

One irate post read, “Britain will be brought to a standstill by Jeremy Corbyn and his trade unionist government!”

Anger after four year boy old left on hospital floor

A four year old boy was forced to spend the night sleeping on the floor of a hospital in Leeds due to lack of beds.

Jack Williment-Barr was admitted for suspected pneumonia.

His mother Sarah Williment said he was in Leeds General Infirmary for 13 and a half hours before being given a bed.