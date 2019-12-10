Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2684

‘Grim vision of Marxist Britain’

The Sun spreads panic about a Corbyn election victory

‘A Corbyn premiership would be peacetime Britain’s darkest day’

The Sun on a Corbyn win

‘The man who would destroy Britain’

The Sun describes Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

‘The most dangerous man ever to stand for high office in Britain’

The Sun continues

‘Let antisemitism be Corbyn’s epitaph’

The Daily Mail hopes smears will finish off Corbyn

‘Hurrah for the blackshirts’

A Mail headline in 1934

‘Romance will bloom across the whole nation once we get Brexit done’

Boris Johnson on the impact of Brexit

Article information
Who Says?
Tue 10 Dec 2019, 13:48 GMT
Issue No. 2684
