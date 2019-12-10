A warning from Sydney

Sydney was choking in smoke as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday.

The Australian city was under a thick layer of smoke from encroaching bushfires.

Residents suffered air pollution 11 times higher than what is considered “hazardous” as firefighters battled high temperatures and heavy winds.

Workers have battled huge blazes across the eastern states and in particular New South Wales for weeks. Almost 100 fires burned in the state on Tuesday, with further infernos in Victoria and Queensland.

Ambulances across Sydney were responding to 100 respiratory callouts every day and residents were told to stay indoors.

Hot gusty winds and 40 degree temperatures make the fires very dangerous, as they spread quickly and are hard to contain.

These conditions are occurring alongside a drought so severe that, unless summer rains fall soon, some towns will run out of water by January.

Tory prime minister Scott Morrison has recommended residents should download an app that tracks the bush fires.

This does nothing to address the underlying climate crisis that produces devastating extreme weather events.

Australia should act as a fire alarm.

It is experiencing a crisis that will affect us all unless we force our leaders to act.