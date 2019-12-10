Deadly NHS crisis shames Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson doesn’t care about the NHS—or the deaths and pain caused by Tory cuts.

He dismissed the plight of a four year old child who was forced to sleep on a hospital floor due to lack of beds.

Jack, who was ill with suspected pneumonia, had to give up his bed for another patient at Leeds General Infirmary last week.

Campaigners hounded Tory health secretary Matt Hancock when he visited the hospital on Monday. The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg—and other establishment journalists—lied that an activist had punched one of Hancock’s aides.

One ITV journalist tried to question Johnson, showing him a phone picture of Jack on the floor. Johnson pocketed the phone.

The news of Jack was followed by revelations that almost 5,500 people died due to lack of NHS beds in the last three years.

A study found that 5,449 deaths were a direct result of people waiting on trolleys for up to 11 hours. Jack’s story shows the reality of a decade of cuts and privatisation.

The Tories’ reaction shows the contempt they have for working class people.

We must drive them out.