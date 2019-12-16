New attack on right to strike, but workers can derail the Tories

Privateering prime ­minister Boris Johnson was set to announce plans to attack workers’ rights in the queen’s speech this week.

At the same time defiant rail workers are marching and striking.

Johnson plans to ban “all out” strikes on public transport. He called for ­“minimum service requirement” for public transport, which would likely make it illegal to shut down an entire service.

Every trade union and the TUC union federation must fight to stop this assault on the right to strike. Words and token gestures will not be enough.

Confidence

It ought to be a chance to block Johnson and give the left the confidence to fight.

The attacks come in the middle of a huge battle over the future of the railway.

Hundreds of workers across the South Western Railway (SWR) network are now in their third week of strikes to defend their jobs and passenger safety. The RMT union members are battling the implementation of driver-only operation (DOO)—a new procedure on the railways that would compromise existing safety measures.

SWR bosses want drivers to open and close doors—but workers are fighting for guards to remain on trains and continue to close the doors.

Striker Bob told Socialist Worker that bosses say they want to implement the new DOO system to save a few seconds at each station.

“Originally SWR wanted to trains to go without guards—but we’re very important.

“We do a good job. Now they’re worried about saving time, but say there is going to be a guard on every train.

“The main sticking point is whether our members close the doors.

“Really, that’s the issue—whether it’s the guard or the driver, who won’t be able to see everything.”

It’s a battle that’s raged for over two years at SWR, with the latest phase of action amounting to a month-long strike during one of the network’s busiest periods. The firm is still being paid by the Department for Transport to run services, despite the solid action shutting down much of the network.

Figures from the RMT suggest that by the end of this wave of action, SWR would have been paid £86 million to run services during strikes.

“The Tory election is not going to help with this dispute,” said Bob. “At the beginning it was between SWR and the RMT—I wished it had stayed like that. Now the DfT is using public money to fight against the public.

“All this money saving goes to private companies and to shareholders.

“SWR are being ­supplemented, as long as it shows it’s trying to solve the dispute, its compensated by the government.”

At Fratton station, near Portsmouth, strikers have been regularly picketing during the latest phase of action.

On Saturday, members of the Portsmouth Trade Union Council staged a rally at their picket line.

Jon Woods said it was important to “stand with our sisters and brothers”.

“Guards on SWR are ­fighting for our safety and we must support them. Fifty of us marched through the town singing ‘solidarity for ever’.

“We got a good response from the public and we showed that the election of Johnson’s government will not stop us fighting back.”

Industrial action takes place in a wider picture of public transport battered by privatisation and the pursuit of profit.

Passengers were stranded for long periods on icy platforms from Sunday, as Network Rail rolled out new timetables.

Delays

Cancellations and delays ­battered services, which were also affected by staff ­shortages, train faults, ­signalling problems and a landslip.

On SWR, strikers are ­feeling the pinch, with some prevented from attending picket lines because of chest infections.

Others are facing hugely reduced payslips for December and January.

“We’ve been coming to picket lines for two weeks and standing in the cold weather,” said Bob.

“We’re not fighting for more pay, we’re fighting for the safety of our passengers and the importance of our role on the railway.”

Workers’ names have been changed.

Support picket lines at SWR depots—held Mondays until 2 January, 6am-10am