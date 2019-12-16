Reviews round-up: A Christmas Carol and more

The BBC promises a “unique and original take” on Charles Dickens’ Christmas ghost story.

It calls it “a haunting, hallucinatory, spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul”.

Television

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon

BBC1, Thu 26 December at 3.20pm

This adaptation of the children’s story by Michael Morpurgo is set in the mountains of Switzerland, where a fearsome dragon lives and frightens the residents of a small village below.

But when a young girl finds a baby dragon in her woodshed, she bravely decides to make the difficult journey up the mountain to return it to its mother.

Television

A Merry Tudor ­Christmas with Lucy Worsley

BBC2, Fri 20 December at 9pm

Lucy Worsley recreates how Christmas was celebrated during the age of Henry VIII—eating, drinking, singing, dancing and partying like people did 500 years ago.

Lucy also explores how ordinary people liked to enjoy themselves—and why the holidays were such a welcome break.

She discovers why Christmas was the only time it was legal to play most games and sports.