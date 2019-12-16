International round-up—Get Trump out of the White House

The US House of Representatives was set to vote on whether to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday of this week.

Trump is accused of withholding military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Trump’s political opponent Joe Biden. Adam Schiff, the Democrat congressman and leader of the push for impeachment, has called Trump “a clear and present danger” to democracy.

But if Trump is impeached, it is very unlikely that he will be found guilty in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Sardines flood the streets in Italy

Up to 100,000 people protested against the far right Italian politician Matteo Salvini in Rome last Saturday.

The Sardines movement reflects a disgust at Salvini’s politics.

Some carried European Union flags. “The only good fascist is a fried fascist,” one banner read.

The movement against Salvini has grown since he was forced out of the governing coalition earlier this year. The new coalition promised to break from attacking migrants, but it has since reneged on those commitments.

Protesters battle cops in Lebanon

Police in Lebanon have launched a violent crackdown on protesters, as the country’s parliament looked set to reinstate a hated prime minister, Saad Hariri.

Riot police attacked demonstrators with rubber bullets, tear gas and batons on Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 40people in hospital.

Demonstrators took to the streets to defy the crackdown, with some fighting back as cops attacked.

The mass movement erupted in Lebanon in October. It forced Hariri to resign as the head of a government.

The violence began after the latest attack by Hizbollah supporters on a protest camp in the capital Beirut.