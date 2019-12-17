Democratic Unionist Party bigots rejected

The general election saw Northern Ireland return more non-unionist than unionist MPs to Westminster for the first time.

It was a disastrous night for the bigots of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The DUP lost its influence in British politics as Boris Johnson secured a Tory majority. Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the DUP, lost his seat to John Finucane of Sinn Fein, who became the first nationalist to hold the constituency.

John is the son of Pat Finucane, a solicitor murdered by Loyalist paramilitaries.

The results left the DUP with eight MPs.

Sinn Fein took seven seats and the nationalists of the SDLP two. However Sinn Fein’s vote share was down.

Opposition to Brexit played a part.

But overall discontent with the state of the purportedly government parties of Sinn Fein and the DUP shaped the result.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll’s vote increased in West Belfast to 16 percent and 6,194 votes.