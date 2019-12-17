Start the resistance now and keep building it till Johnson and the government are out

Rage against the Tories was on the streets of towns and cities across Britain last week.

Around 2,000 people joined a demonstration outside Downing Street, central London, on Friday of last week.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) organised it to kickstart resistance to the coming assaults on working class people.

Protesters defied attempts from the police to kettle them and kept marching through central London.

Chants of, “Boris Johnson—fuck off back to Eton,” and, “Save our NHS, save our NHS,” rang out from the overwhelmingly young demonstration. Megan, a student in London, told Socialist Worker, “Movements are really important.

“We’ve got to show our disapproval. We’ve seen in the US Donald Trump’s racism and sexism making right wing people stronger, and the growth of racism is a big problem in our society.

“I think people voted because of Brexit and immigration not because of issues like health care.”

Lewis, one of the McDonald’s workers who struck for £10 an hour and union rights, told Socialist Worker, “We need to keep up the demonstrations, marches and strikes.

“We need to show that Johnson doesn’t represent everyone.”

He added that people had to “keep talking about the policies” in Labour’s left wing manifesto to make sure they’re not dropped.

On the same night people protested in Manchester and thousands marched in Glasgow.

People poured onto the streets to confront Johnson’s racism, sexism, homophobia, lack of climate action—and for Scottish independence.

The following day, 200 protesters marched through Edinburgh to declare that Johnson is “not our prime minister”.

The event was called jointly by youth climate activists and Stand Up To Racism, and was mainly composed of young people and students.

Other protests on the same day included 50 in Swansea, 60 in Oxford, 100 in Birmingham and Nottingham and up to 300 marchers in Leeds.

A 50-strong protest in York, called jointly by SUTR and Extinction Rebellion, was angry and ended with the occupation of a road.

In Cambridge trade unionists, poets, musicians and councillors chanted, “Hey, ho, Boris Johnson has got to go.”

The mobilisations have to mark the first step in fighting vicious Tory rule.