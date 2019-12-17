Will racism get worse after the election?

Migrants, Muslims and minorities fear attacks in the wake of Boris Johnson’s win.

Johnson has a proven track record as a racist, sexist and homophobic bigot who will be able to unleash a fresh onslaught.

He has already announced his intention to set up a new government department specifically to push through a fresh border clampdown. His plans for immigration will make it harder for migrants to come to Britain. And they will make the “hostile environment” even more hostile for those living here.

There will need to be a campaign to defend European Union (EU) migrants who already live in Britain.

There were reports online of some Muslim people considering leaving Britain and Muslim women being attacked after Johnson’s win.

Bigots will undoubtedly be emboldened because they see his victory as legitimising their views.

Johnson has previously said that Muslim women who wear the burqa look like “letter boxes” and “bank robbers”.

This state-sponsored racism could bolster far right and fascist forces in Britain.

There needs to be an anti-racist argument across the whole working class and a mass movement to resist any attacks.

Stand Up To Racism demonstrations in London and Glasgow on 21 March will be important focuses.