The system protects sexual abuse

Powerful people are trying to justify sexual abuse by powerful people. This week Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby waded into the scandal surrounding prince Andrew.

The prince is accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts three times while she was being trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Roberts said that on one occasion she was 17 years old.

Welby said, “Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody is human.” He added that it was wrong to expect the royals to be “superhuman saints”.

Meanwhile disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, whined that he has become “the forgotten man”.

Weinstein gave an interview ahead of his rape trial in which he posed as a victim. The fact that the mainstream media gives such men a platform reflects a sexist system. The real victims of this system are women. On Tuesday, figures showed a sharp fall in rape convictions across England and Wales. Fewer reported rapes result in a trial, and fewer trials result in convictions.

The HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate said that of 58,657 allegations of rape in the year ending March 2019, only 1,925 successful prosecutions followed. “Something must be wrong,” it said.

What’s wrong is that we live in a system of women’s oppression. We need to get rid of it.