The things they say

Issue No. 2686

‘We cannot see a way of the prime minister avoiding Gerry Adams without reverting to the undignified hiding-behind-the-potted plants scenario’

In a newly?revealed memo Stormont aide Robert Crawford voices his concern that John Major might cross paths with the Sinn Fein leader in 1995

‘Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat’

Remain campaigning lawyer Jolyon Maugham

‘He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is’

Actor Robert De Niro says he would like to see a bag of faeces thrown in Donald Trump’s face

‘Obsession in the media and in parliament with the types of fire-resistant cladding on buildings’

Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips wants people to stop focusing on the causes of the Grenfell fire

Article information
Who Says?
Mon 6 Jan 2020, 15:57 GMT
Issue No. 2686
