Royal Mail workers to strike to defend union rep in Bootle

Postal Workers at the Bootle Delivery Office, Merseyside, are set to strike on the 18 and 20 January.

The workers are angry that their CWU union rep has been charged with a breach of the Royal Mail’s conduct code.

CWU members at the Bootle office walked out unofficially last October following alleged racist comments by a manager.

Workers from Warrington walked out in support of their members who were suspended for refusing to drive across the Bootle picket. The strikers returned to work after seven days when the bosses used a High Court injunction.

Following the strike, managers have launched a major offensive against the CWU members at Bootle with nine Royal Mail workers being charged with gross misconduct.

The charge against the CWU rep is an attack on an office and a union which have a strong tradition of solidarity.

The Bootle workers must not be left to fight alone.